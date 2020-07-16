All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

333 Apt B FILMORE STREET

333 Filmore St · (856) 582-1200
Location

333 Filmore St, Burlington County, NJ 08075

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to this large 2nd Floor Apartment. The unit has recently been freshly painted with neutral colors. This unit offers three plus bedrooms and is the perfect apartment for someone who needs a little extra room. The second floor offers a Kitchen with oak cabinets and vinyl floors, full bathroom, bedroom, living room and small office area. The apartment expands to the third floor which has a large play room or great room, and two additional bedrooms. The tenant is responsible for gas heat, hot water, electric and tenants insurance. Call to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET have any available units?
333 Apt B FILMORE STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
333 Apt B FILMORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET offer parking?
No, 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET have a pool?
No, 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Apt B FILMORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
