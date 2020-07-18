All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 AM

2903 HEATHERSTONE COURT

2903 Heatherstone Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2903 Heatherstone Ct, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Modern & Newer throughout with "Pottery Barn" style! Presenting an updated 1st flr unit (larger layout- Royal Model) that's tucked away in a private location that backs to trees. Freshly painted. Living and Dining Room offer glistening, high-grade cherry bronze flooring, recessed lighting, mahogany blinds, crown molding, thick, modern baseboards, newer ceiling fan, & newer chandelier. The Kitchen features GRANITE countertops, Breakfast Bar w/ pendant lighting, stone tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwave, ceramic tile flooring, and extra-large, walk-in Pantry with lots of shelving & storage. The bedrooms offer neutral carpeting, crown molding, mahogany blinds, modern baseboards, and updated ceiling fans. TheMaster features a large walk-in closet with closet organizers. Both full Baths feature GRANITEvanities, wood cabinetry & mirrors, lighting fixtures, and neutral flooring. Laundry Room offers energy-efficient washer and dryer, and shelving for storage. Front patio & garden, and private back patio w/ storage closet. Security System installed - tenant can opt to activate. Conveniently located near I-295, Rt.38, Fort Dix. Rent includes association fee and convenient PSE&G WorryFree plan for HVAC. Sorry, no pets. Prefer a 2-year lease. Well-maintained condo seeking a tenant who will treat it like"home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

