11 PONTIAC DRIVE

Welcome to 11 Pontiac Dr in Mimosa Lake, one of the most desirable lake communities in Medford. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The interior of this home has hardwood flooring throughout the main level, with neutral-colors and recessed lighting. Large rooms throughout with large windows that provide a ton of natural light. The dining room, family room, and kitchen all offer views of the lake. The family room has a cathedral ceiling and access to a large screened-in porch. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops, a large center island with a 6 burner gas cooktop. There are 2 bedrooms on the main level. The upper level has 3 bedrooms which includes the Master suite with a large walk-in closet and master bathroom. There are 2 more ample sized bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level. The basement is unfinished but offers a ton of room for storage. The exterior of this home boasts beautiful views of the lake from every angle. The deck rooms the full length of the home. The garage has room or 3 cars or 2 cars and a boat and plenty of storage. This is a beautiful home with a great location on the lake. Enjoy lake living in a great community