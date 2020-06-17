All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

11 PONTIAC DRIVE

11 Pontiac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Pontiac Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08055

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 11 Pontiac Dr in Mimosa Lake, one of the most desirable lake communities in Medford. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The interior of this home has hardwood flooring throughout the main level, with neutral-colors and recessed lighting. Large rooms throughout with large windows that provide a ton of natural light. The dining room, family room, and kitchen all offer views of the lake. The family room has a cathedral ceiling and access to a large screened-in porch. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops, a large center island with a 6 burner gas cooktop. There are 2 bedrooms on the main level. The upper level has 3 bedrooms which includes the Master suite with a large walk-in closet and master bathroom. There are 2 more ample sized bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level. The basement is unfinished but offers a ton of room for storage. The exterior of this home boasts beautiful views of the lake from every angle. The deck rooms the full length of the home. The garage has room or 3 cars or 2 cars and a boat and plenty of storage. This is a beautiful home with a great location on the lake. Enjoy lake living in a great community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 PONTIAC DRIVE have any available units?
11 PONTIAC DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
What amenities does 11 PONTIAC DRIVE have?
Some of 11 PONTIAC DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 PONTIAC DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11 PONTIAC DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 PONTIAC DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11 PONTIAC DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 11 PONTIAC DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11 PONTIAC DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11 PONTIAC DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 PONTIAC DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 PONTIAC DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11 PONTIAC DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11 PONTIAC DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11 PONTIAC DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 PONTIAC DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 PONTIAC DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 PONTIAC DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 PONTIAC DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
