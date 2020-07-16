All apartments in Burlington County
105 SAXONY DRIVE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:15 AM

105 SAXONY DRIVE

105 Saxony Drive · (856) 866-2525
Location

105 Saxony Drive, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Seeing is believing in this beautifully updated and tastefully appointed Two Bedroom Condo set in Madison Place offering privacy yet conveniently accessible to Route 295 and Route 38.House features newer: kitchen, microwave, washer, dryer appliances, updated bathroom, gleaming Brazilian wood look laminate flooring throughout, master bedroom has walk in closet; and plenty of natural light. Plus brand new water heater and Air Conditioner unit which are energy efficient. The formal living room leads to patio and exterior storage room. Condo is in a great location near Costco, Royal Farms, Shoprite, Wegmans and the Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman Bridge. Great for a commute to Philadelphia or Atlantic City. Good Credit only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 SAXONY DRIVE have any available units?
105 SAXONY DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 SAXONY DRIVE have?
Some of 105 SAXONY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 SAXONY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
105 SAXONY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 SAXONY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 105 SAXONY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 105 SAXONY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 105 SAXONY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 105 SAXONY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 SAXONY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 SAXONY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 105 SAXONY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 105 SAXONY DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 105 SAXONY DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 105 SAXONY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 SAXONY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 SAXONY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 SAXONY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
