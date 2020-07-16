105 SAXONY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Seeing is believing in this beautifully updated and tastefully appointed Two Bedroom Condo set in Madison Place offering privacy yet conveniently accessible to Route 295 and Route 38.House features newer: kitchen, microwave, washer, dryer appliances, updated bathroom, gleaming Brazilian wood look laminate flooring throughout, master bedroom has walk in closet; and plenty of natural light. Plus brand new water heater and Air Conditioner unit which are energy efficient. The formal living room leads to patio and exterior storage room. Condo is in a great location near Costco, Royal Farms, Shoprite, Wegmans and the Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman Bridge. Great for a commute to Philadelphia or Atlantic City. Good Credit only.