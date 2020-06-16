409 Burlington Avenue

Amenities

Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach. Fully furnished, this home features a spacious open floor plan, master bedroom with en suite, living/dining room combo with gorgeous new flooring throughout the first level. Beautiful kitchen with Subzero and Thermador appliances, double wall ovens, Granite surfaces and center island. Plenty of off street parking. Close to the beach, lake, shops, restaurants and major transportation. Rent June for 8000 or rent the entire Summer Season for $40,000. No pets/no smoking and no exceptions.