Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:57 PM

409 Burlington Avenue

409 Burlington Avenue · (732) 898-7900
Location

409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Summer · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Property Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach. Fully furnished, this home features a spacious open floor plan, master bedroom with en suite, living/dining room combo with gorgeous new flooring throughout the first level. Beautiful kitchen with Subzero and Thermador appliances, double wall ovens, Granite surfaces and center island. Plenty of off street parking. Close to the beach, lake, shops, restaurants and major transportation. Rent June for 8000 or rent the entire Summer Season for $40,000. No pets/no smoking and no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Burlington Avenue have any available units?
409 Burlington Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Burlington Avenue have?
Some of 409 Burlington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Burlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 Burlington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Burlington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 409 Burlington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Beach.
Does 409 Burlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 409 Burlington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 409 Burlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Burlington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Burlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 Burlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 Burlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 Burlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Burlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Burlington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Burlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Burlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
