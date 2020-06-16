All apartments in Bradley Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

205 Ocean Park Avenue

205 Ocean Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 Ocean Park Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Amenities

Fantastic Opportunity to spend the Summer in Bradley Beach. Available July 4 thru Labor Day for $28,000. This three bedroom 2.5 bath home is located just over one block to the beach. Built in 2006, this home features a spacious open floor plan and central air. Huge master suite with walk in closet and full bath. Laundry on second level. Rear yard for grilling. Will also rent monthly at the following rates: July 4 until August 1 is $13,000. ( 4 weeks) August thru Labor Day is $15,000 ( 5 weeks) and Sept 7 thru then end of Sept is $6000. 4 Beach Badges included with the Rental.No smoking, no pets, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

