205 Ocean Park Avenue

Fantastic Opportunity to spend the Summer in Bradley Beach. Available July 4 thru Labor Day for $28,000. This three bedroom 2.5 bath home is located just over one block to the beach. Built in 2006, this home features a spacious open floor plan and central air. Huge master suite with walk in closet and full bath. Laundry on second level. Rear yard for grilling. Will also rent monthly at the following rates: July 4 until August 1 is $13,000. ( 4 weeks) August thru Labor Day is $15,000 ( 5 weeks) and Sept 7 thru then end of Sept is $6000. 4 Beach Badges included with the Rental.No smoking, no pets, no exceptions.