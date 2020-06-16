All apartments in Bradley Beach
Find more places like 108 4th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradley Beach, NJ
/
108 4th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

108 4th Avenue

108 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bradley Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 4th Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
Bradley Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Enjoy all Bradley Beach has to offer in this fantastic 1 bedroom first floor apartment less than half a block to the boardwalk and ocean. Annual rental ONLY available now! Gut renovated, brand new stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, kitchen bar top. Convenience of the common laundry room upstairs. Relax on the shared front porch and take in the ocean views. Good credit, background check, and income verification is a must as is renter's insurance. Absolutely no pets and no smoking. No off-street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 4th Avenue have any available units?
108 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bradley Beach, NJ.
What amenities does 108 4th Avenue have?
Some of 108 4th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Beach.
Does 108 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 108 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 108 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue
Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

Similar Pages

Bradley Beach 1 BedroomsBradley Beach 2 Bedrooms
Bradley Beach Apartments with BalconyBradley Beach Apartments with Parking
Bradley Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJCedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
Oakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College