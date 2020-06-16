108 4th Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy all Bradley Beach has to offer in this fantastic 1 bedroom first floor apartment less than half a block to the boardwalk and ocean. Annual rental ONLY available now! Gut renovated, brand new stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, kitchen bar top. Convenience of the common laundry room upstairs. Relax on the shared front porch and take in the ocean views. Good credit, background check, and income verification is a must as is renter's insurance. Absolutely no pets and no smoking. No off-street parking available.