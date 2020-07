222 LAFAYETTE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

TOTALLY RENOVATED IN 2019, FIRST FLOOR 2 BR, 1 BATH APARTMENT IN A 2 FAMILY ON A TERRIFIC RESIDENTIAL STREET. PRIVATE ACCESS TO FULL, FINISHED, CARPETED BASEMENT WITH FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETRY, GLASS TILED BACK SPLASH, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND COMPLETE WITH BREAKFAST BAR. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFUL TILED BATHROOM. MASTER BEDROOM COMPLETE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WOULD MAKE AN IDEAL OFFICE, PLAYROOM OR GUEST BEDROOM. NEW FULL SIZED WASHER & DRYER AND NEW LEVELOR BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS. BONUS MUDROOM IDEAL FOR EXTRA STORAGE. APARTMENT COMES WITH TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOTS IN DRIVEWAY. LANDLORD WILL ACCEPT PETS. SUPER CLOSE TO NYC BUS AND TRAIN.