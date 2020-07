Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage package receiving

Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit. This pet friendly and smoke free community features spacious layouts and modern finish schemes with open concept kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and ample storage. Select homes also feature lofts and dens. Community amenities include a fitness center with studio space, courtyard with outdoor pool, gas grills, games, package lockers, and WAG Pet Park. Avalon Teaneck is within walking distance to shopping and is near Route 4, Route 80, the Garden State Parkway, and the George Washington Bridge.