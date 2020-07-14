All apartments in Garfield
Find more places like
Dahnert Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garfield, NJ
/
Dahnert Park Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

Dahnert Park Apartments

1 Dahnert Park Ln · (973) 957-3288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garfield
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Dahnert Park Ln, Garfield, NJ 07026
Garfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dahnert Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Adjacent to Scenic Park and Lake... Accessible to Public Transportation...Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas Included... Cozy one bedroom apartments located adjacent to a beautiful park and lake. Easy access to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Dahnert Park Apartments have any available units?
Dahnert Park Apartments has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Dahnert Park Apartments have?
Some of Dahnert Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dahnert Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dahnert Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dahnert Park Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Dahnert Park Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garfield.
Does Dahnert Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dahnert Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Dahnert Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dahnert Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dahnert Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Dahnert Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Dahnert Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dahnert Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dahnert Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dahnert Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Dahnert Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dahnert Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Garfield 2 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJPalisades Park, NJSuffern, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYRahway, NJButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYSleepy Hollow, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College