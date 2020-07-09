Amenities
Only fifteen miles from New York City, with a train station in the center of town, Eastgate at Ridgewood is an easy commute, and a convenient place to live. Known for its superior, nationally recognized school system, premier shopping, and beautiful surroundings, Ridgewood is the perfect place to call home. Walkable, and convenient to many Zagat-rated restaurants and renowned parks. Meticulous grounds surround our garden style apartments. Call for pricing and availability.
Cats Only Allowed with additional nonrefundable fee and monthly pet fee.