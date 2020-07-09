All apartments in Ridgewood
Eastgate at Ridgewood

500 East Ridgewood Avenue · (201) 992-5428
Location

500 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eastgate at Ridgewood.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Only fifteen miles from New York City, with a train station in the center of town, Eastgate at Ridgewood is an easy commute, and a convenient place to live. Known for its superior, nationally recognized school system, premier shopping, and beautiful surroundings, Ridgewood is the perfect place to call home. Walkable, and convenient to many Zagat-rated restaurants and renowned parks. Meticulous grounds surround our garden style apartments. Call for pricing and availability.

Cats Only Allowed with additional nonrefundable fee and monthly pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: 1 month security
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Included.
Storage Details: Additional storage units available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eastgate at Ridgewood have any available units?
Eastgate at Ridgewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgewood, NJ.
What amenities does Eastgate at Ridgewood have?
Some of Eastgate at Ridgewood's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eastgate at Ridgewood currently offering any rent specials?
Eastgate at Ridgewood is offering the following rent specials: $500 Security Deposit!
Is Eastgate at Ridgewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Eastgate at Ridgewood is pet friendly.
Does Eastgate at Ridgewood offer parking?
Yes, Eastgate at Ridgewood offers parking.
Does Eastgate at Ridgewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eastgate at Ridgewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eastgate at Ridgewood have a pool?
No, Eastgate at Ridgewood does not have a pool.
Does Eastgate at Ridgewood have accessible units?
No, Eastgate at Ridgewood does not have accessible units.
Does Eastgate at Ridgewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eastgate at Ridgewood has units with dishwashers.
Does Eastgate at Ridgewood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eastgate at Ridgewood has units with air conditioning.
