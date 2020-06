419 11th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

THIS IS A TWO FAMILY HOME LOCATED 4 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND 2 BLOCKS FROM THE TOWN OF BELMAR,RENTS OUT FOR THE FULL SUMMER BOTH THE TOP AND BOTTOM FLOORS. BOTH UNITS HAVE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. THEY HAVE WASHERS AND DRYERS AND A FULL KITCHEN. THEY ARE BOTH $25,000 EACH FOR THE SUMMER FROM MEMORIAL DAY TO LABOR DAY. ALL HARD WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS A PATIO, GAS GRILL, CENTRAL AIR,GOOD SIZE YARD,OUTDOOR SHOWER,2 OFF STREET PARKING SPACES AND 2 IN DRIVEWAY. WONDERFUL,CLEAN UNIT.