Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath. Plenty of Off Street Parking. SHORT WALK to both the Beach & Town. Bedding Can Easily be Rearranged to accommodate Singles/ Children/Families. 2 Beach Badges Included. Private Personal Laundry. Central Air! Don't Miss out On this Opportunity to Enjoy the Summer! Grab it NOW.