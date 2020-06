Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch was recently updated. It is located just over 1 block to the beach and boardwalk. There are 2 bedrooms, a den, an updated bathroom, and new flooring throughout. Enjoy the ocean breezes. Front patio with shared outdoor shower. Available July 15. Close to the Belmar surfing beach.