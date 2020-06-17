Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belmar
Find more places like 107 18th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belmar, NJ
/
107 18th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
107 18th Avenue
107 18th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
107 18th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute affordable 2 bedroom apt so close you can hear the roar of the Ocean on a quiet night.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 18th Avenue have any available units?
107 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belmar, NJ
.
Is 107 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 18th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 107 18th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belmar
.
Does 107 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 107 18th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 107 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue
Belmar, NJ 07719
Similar Pages
Belmar 2 Bedrooms
Belmar Apartments with Balcony
Belmar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Belmar Apartments with Parking
Belmar Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJ
Plainsboro Center, NJ
Neptune City, NJ
Brielle, NJ
Bradley Beach, NJ
Leisure Village East, NJ
Vista Center, NJ
Cedarhurst, NY
Ocean Grove, NJ
Rumson, NJ
Monmouth Beach, NJ
Oakhurst, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Lawrence, NY
Spring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJ
Roselle Park, NJ
West Freehold, NJ
Island Park, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College