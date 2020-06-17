All apartments in Belmar
Find more places like 107 18th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmar, NJ
/
107 18th Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

107 18th Avenue

107 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

107 18th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute affordable 2 bedroom apt so close you can hear the roar of the Ocean on a quiet night.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 18th Avenue have any available units?
107 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmar, NJ.
Is 107 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 18th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 107 18th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 107 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 107 18th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 107 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue
Belmar, NJ 07719

Similar Pages

Belmar 2 BedroomsBelmar Apartments with Balcony
Belmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmar Apartments with Parking
Belmar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJ
Cedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College