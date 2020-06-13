Apartment List
/
NJ
/
belleville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

510 Apartments for rent in Belleville, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2-4 S WILBER ST SECOND FL.
2-4 South Wilber Street, Belleville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
A Must See! A 4 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on a 2nd fl of an owner occupied multi Family home.Offering refinished Hardwood Flrs Throughout, Tiled Bath, New Kitchen, Outdoor wood deck off of living room. No Pets plenty of on street parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
218 FLOYD ST
218 Floyd St, Belleville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom home with living room, dining room, kitchen, and bath. Parking for 3 cars and use of backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Belleville

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
175 Jerome Place Available 07/01/20 This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
194 BLOOMFIELD AVE
194 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2 full baths, spacious luxury rental unit of approximately 1400 square feet. Beautiful unit with upscale tile, marble counters, wood floors, panoramic windows with plenty of light.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
26 Parkway West
26 Parkway West, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Charming 4 bedroom colonial with HW floors, fireplace, and modern kitchen and bath, nestled in park like setting. This home is also extremely close to NYC transportation - bus and light rail.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Radcliffe
1 Unit Available
277 PROSPECT ST
277 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful house with hardwood floor,updated bathroom,window,large kitchen with stainless steel appliances.Finished walk out basement. Walking distance to NY/NJ bus stop,shopping complex,school including Radcliffe school.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
567 SUMMER AVE
567 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
720 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern design, completely renovated. Feat: White cabinetry, granite countertops, SS app, newer windows, updated electric/plumbing. Walking distance to Branch Brook Park, Schools & Shops. Shared yard.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Presidential Estates
1 Unit Available
61 WATSESSING AVE
61 Watsessing Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Fabulous one bedroom with many upgrades, granite counter tops,plenty of cabinets pantry and work space. Updated baths. Enclosed porch off the kitchen . Spacious living room adjacent to a study, office bonus room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
394 HOOVER AVE UNIT 184
394 Hoover Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,600
2 Bedroom Apt on 2nd floor ,Balcony off living room,laundry in building,walking distance to NYC bus,NTN screening a must

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
780-782 SUMMER AVE
780-782 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Renovated 3 bedroom apartment situated close to transportation and highways. 2nd Floor with a large master suite bathroom seating porch. Great kitchen completely new! Close to restaurants, Parks, Schools. Large bedrooms with great closets.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
West Belmar
24 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,235
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Harrison
15 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belleville, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belleville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Belleville 1 BedroomsBelleville 2 BedroomsBelleville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelleville 3 Bedrooms
Belleville Apartments with BalconyBelleville Apartments with GarageBelleville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelleville Apartments with Parking
Belleville Apartments with Washer-DryerBelleville Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelleville Pet Friendly PlacesBelleville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJMount Vernon, NYPompton Lakes, NJ
Wallington, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJPalisades Park, NJSuffern, NYPearl River, NYAirmont, NYRahway, NJButler, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYIselin, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College