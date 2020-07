Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Welcome! to this well maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath rental located on the 2nd fl of a owner occupied home. Offering wall to wall carpet, tiled bath and kitchen, freshly painted, a balcony off living room. Move in ready Close to Transportation, Shopping and Schools. Available July 1st! Please sign COVID-19 Hold Harmless & return. Tenants must fill out application via mysmartmove.com