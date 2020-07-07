Rent Calculator
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM
103 BELLEVILLE AVE
103 Belleville Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
103 Belleville Avenue, Belleville, NJ 07109
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This unit is attractively priced and offers a great location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 BELLEVILLE AVE have any available units?
103 BELLEVILLE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Belleville, NJ
.
Is 103 BELLEVILLE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
103 BELLEVILLE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 BELLEVILLE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 103 BELLEVILLE AVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Belleville
.
Does 103 BELLEVILLE AVE offer parking?
No, 103 BELLEVILLE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 103 BELLEVILLE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 BELLEVILLE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 BELLEVILLE AVE have a pool?
No, 103 BELLEVILLE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 103 BELLEVILLE AVE have accessible units?
No, 103 BELLEVILLE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 103 BELLEVILLE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 BELLEVILLE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 BELLEVILLE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 BELLEVILLE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
