Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving

All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne.



Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best. Experience contemporary living, magnificent amenities and sophisticated studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with stunning features and finishes. Private resident garage parking and shuttle service to the PATH makes commuting a breeze. Bring your pet, we have walking paths and access to pet-friendly (on-leash) parks right outside your door.