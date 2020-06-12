965 AVENUE C

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

What a deal! Impressive, super clean one large bedroom just a hop skip and jump from Bayonne Park and Light Rail. Featuring a quaint community room attached to washer dryer room. This splendid building is located in the beautiful and convenient West 45th St neighborhood, fully renovated, bright and sunny corner unit, open living room to kitchen offering clean, gorgeous living space with high ceilings, fans, porcelain ceramic tiles. Gleaming thick hardwood floors, living room. Plenty of closets. Call today for further interest and details.