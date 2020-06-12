All apartments in Bayonne
Bayonne, NJ
965 AVENUE C
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:20 PM

965 AVENUE C

965 Avenue C · (201) 333-4443
Location

965 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
What a deal! Impressive, super clean one large bedroom just a hop skip and jump from Bayonne Park and Light Rail. Featuring a quaint community room attached to washer dryer room. This splendid building is located in the beautiful and convenient West 45th St neighborhood, fully renovated, bright and sunny corner unit, open living room to kitchen offering clean, gorgeous living space with high ceilings, fans, porcelain ceramic tiles. Gleaming thick hardwood floors, living room. Plenty of closets. Call today for further interest and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 AVENUE C have any available units?
965 AVENUE C has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 965 AVENUE C have?
Some of 965 AVENUE C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 AVENUE C currently offering any rent specials?
965 AVENUE C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 AVENUE C pet-friendly?
No, 965 AVENUE C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 965 AVENUE C offer parking?
No, 965 AVENUE C does not offer parking.
Does 965 AVENUE C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 965 AVENUE C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 AVENUE C have a pool?
No, 965 AVENUE C does not have a pool.
Does 965 AVENUE C have accessible units?
No, 965 AVENUE C does not have accessible units.
Does 965 AVENUE C have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 AVENUE C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 AVENUE C have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 AVENUE C does not have units with air conditioning.
