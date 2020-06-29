All apartments in Bayonne
19 OBRIEN CT

19 O'brien Court · No Longer Available
Location

19 O'brien Court, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Constable Hook

Amenities

pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious and sun-filled top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment on a quiet street facing the bay. You’ll love your open living room, dining & kitchen layout and you'll be able to enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the views overlooking a shared yard and tree covered park. This home offers direct access to the G.Thomas Domenico Park from your yard so the awesome fully equipped playground, tennis courts and swimming pool are all right here for you to enjoy. The NYC bus is also just about a block away and all the shopping along Broadway St is nearby too! This home offers so much and at a great value, come take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 OBRIEN CT have any available units?
19 OBRIEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonne, NJ.
Is 19 OBRIEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
19 OBRIEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 OBRIEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 19 OBRIEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 19 OBRIEN CT offer parking?
No, 19 OBRIEN CT does not offer parking.
Does 19 OBRIEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 OBRIEN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 OBRIEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 19 OBRIEN CT has a pool.
Does 19 OBRIEN CT have accessible units?
No, 19 OBRIEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 19 OBRIEN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 OBRIEN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 OBRIEN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 OBRIEN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
