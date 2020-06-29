19 OBRIEN CT

Amenities

pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Spacious and sun-filled top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment on a quiet street facing the bay. You’ll love your open living room, dining & kitchen layout and you'll be able to enjoy your morning coffee while taking in the views overlooking a shared yard and tree covered park. This home offers direct access to the G.Thomas Domenico Park from your yard so the awesome fully equipped playground, tennis courts and swimming pool are all right here for you to enjoy. The NYC bus is also just about a block away and all the shopping along Broadway St is nearby too! This home offers so much and at a great value, come take a look today!