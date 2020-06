Amenities

Welcome to your sun drenched 3 bed 2 bath duplex with additional office/den, only a 2 minute walk from transportation into NYC. Take the 34th Street light rail to Exchange Place in only 20 minutes, and get from your door into the city in roughly only 30 minutes! This spacious unit features updated kitchen, new flooring upstairs, and hardwood floors! Please inquire for any questions and showings!