Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven Property Amenities

Nice apartment in move in condition! This apartment features one bedroom, an extra den that can be used as an office, and carpet throughout. Great location: close to schools, shopping, parks, and all transportation. Heat and hot water included in rent. Washer/Dryer room in basement for your connivence.