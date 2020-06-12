/
2 bedroom apartments
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
123 Lincoln Lane
123 Lincoln Ave, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Terrific winter rental available for the September 15, 2020 through May 15, 2021 term.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
513 4th Avenue
513 4th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER July and August OR monthly at $6500. NO ANIMALS. CLEANING FEE $250. Adorable cottage with a rocking chair front porch.Only a few short blocks to beach. Close to local restaurants 1 queen bed and 2 twins.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
411 Lincoln Avenue
411 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,700
1500 sqft
Cozy Summer rental with 2 bedroom and 2 baths. There is a den on the first floor that leads to the backyard. Front porch for those nice summer days. Private parking in the rear and street parking. No pets. JUNE availability. Not July or August
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Still searching for a summer rental? Here's your chance to scoop up this adorable 2 bed 1 bath renovated home. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING RENOVATED NOW,BUT WILL BE AVAIL. JULY 1ST
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 16th Avenue
204 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch was recently updated. It is located just over 1 block to the beach and boardwalk. There are 2 bedrooms, a den, an updated bathroom, and new flooring throughout. Enjoy the ocean breezes.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
33 Lipman Place
33 Lipman Place, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful home for rent situated near Shark River! Enjoy the cool breeze as you sip your morning coffee on the front porch.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
1211 Ocean Avenue
1211 Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
Ocean Front Summer Rental in Fabulous Bradley Beach!! Just Bring Your Beach Gear! This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage features a spacious open floor plan. Recently renovated with new floors & cabinets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
318 16th Avenue
318 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A must see! Totally redone. Brand new everything: new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new floors! ANNUAL RENTAL. 2 bedroom on first level of this 2 family home. Basement with washer and dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
