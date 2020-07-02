All apartments in Atlantic Highlands
Find more places like 34 1/2 South Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
/
34 1/2 South Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

34 1/2 South Avenue

34 1/2 South Ave · (732) 897-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Atlantic Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished. First floor has a big, open living room/dining room, and hard wood floors. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite counter top. Full basement with washer/dryer. Property also includes a large fenced in backyard. Located in a quiet, residential neighborhood, half a mile from downtown AH and 5 miles to Sandy Hook beach. No pets, no smoking. Tenants must have good credit and sufficient income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 1/2 South Avenue have any available units?
34 1/2 South Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 1/2 South Avenue have?
Some of 34 1/2 South Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 1/2 South Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34 1/2 South Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 1/2 South Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34 1/2 South Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Highlands.
Does 34 1/2 South Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34 1/2 South Avenue offers parking.
Does 34 1/2 South Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 1/2 South Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 1/2 South Avenue have a pool?
No, 34 1/2 South Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34 1/2 South Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34 1/2 South Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34 1/2 South Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 1/2 South Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 1/2 South Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 1/2 South Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 34 1/2 South Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJLakewood, NJHighlands, NJRumson, NJPort Monmouth, NJRed Bank, NJLittle Silver, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
Tinton Falls, NJKeansburg, NJLong Branch, NJEatontown, NJWest Long Branch, NJOakhurst, NJKeyport, NJCliffwood Beach, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJMatawan, NJOcean Grove, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity