34 1/2 South Avenue

Amenities
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished. First floor has a big, open living room/dining room, and hard wood floors. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite counter top. Full basement with washer/dryer. Property also includes a large fenced in backyard. Located in a quiet, residential neighborhood, half a mile from downtown AH and 5 miles to Sandy Hook beach. No pets, no smoking. Tenants must have good credit and sufficient income.