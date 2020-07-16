207 London Ct

Amenities

FIRST FLOOR. LONDON COURT 1 CONDO- TILTON ROAD TO LONDON SQUARE Mall TO EAST LONDON COURT First floor unit 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, Freshly Painted, Stainless Steel Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Stackable Washer and Dryer, Hardwood Flooring in Living Room and Kitchen, Carpeted Bedrooms, Covered Front Porch, Wood Burning Fireplace, Storage for bikes,etc., Central Air, Clubhouse, Community Pool,Fitness Center passes included, one assigned parking- guest parking is also available, centrally located near new Walmart in EHT, WaWa and Tilton Road restaurants and shops. Minutes from Parkway North and South. All background check/ applications will be processed by the listing agent. All persons 18 and over $35.90 application fee. Security deposit $1800. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED. Rental is unfurnished. Tenants must register with HOA office. $100 fee for their application. - PLEASE EMAIL AGENT FOR ADDL INFORMATION All parties must sign the NJAR virus waiver attached in associated docs before viewing in person. Background check prior to all showings