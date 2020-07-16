All apartments in Atlantic County
207 London Ct
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

207 London Ct

207 London Ct · (609) 652-6000
Location

207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ 08234

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
FIRST FLOOR. LONDON COURT 1 CONDO- TILTON ROAD TO LONDON SQUARE Mall TO EAST LONDON COURT First floor unit 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath, Freshly Painted, Stainless Steel Refrigerator,Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Stackable Washer and Dryer, Hardwood Flooring in Living Room and Kitchen, Carpeted Bedrooms, Covered Front Porch, Wood Burning Fireplace, Storage for bikes,etc., Central Air, Clubhouse, Community Pool,Fitness Center passes included, one assigned parking- guest parking is also available, centrally located near new Walmart in EHT, WaWa and Tilton Road restaurants and shops. Minutes from Parkway North and South. All background check/ applications will be processed by the listing agent. All persons 18 and over $35.90 application fee. Security deposit $1800. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED. Rental is unfurnished. Tenants must register with HOA office. $100 fee for their application. - PLEASE EMAIL AGENT FOR ADDL INFORMATION All parties must sign the NJAR virus waiver attached in associated docs before viewing in person. Background check prior to all showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 London Ct have any available units?
207 London Ct has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 London Ct have?
Some of 207 London Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 London Ct currently offering any rent specials?
207 London Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 London Ct pet-friendly?
No, 207 London Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic County.
Does 207 London Ct offer parking?
Yes, 207 London Ct offers parking.
Does 207 London Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 London Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 London Ct have a pool?
Yes, 207 London Ct has a pool.
Does 207 London Ct have accessible units?
No, 207 London Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 207 London Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 London Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 London Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 London Ct has units with air conditioning.
