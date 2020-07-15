/
/
northfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Northfield, NJ📍
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
517 Burton Ave
517 Burton Avenue, Northfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fully renovated home. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with tiled bath plus second, mini master bedroom with tiled bath. Plenty of space to stretch out here.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2618 Zion Road
2618 Zion Road, Northfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1933 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom rancher with a large back yard. Northfield Community Elementary School and Mainland Regional High School sending district. Brand new master bedroom with master bath. The home will be painted and washer and dryer installed.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
212 Mt Vernon Ave Ave
212 Mount Vernon Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2nd floor of duplex located in the heart of town. Perfect unit for 2 adults, updated bathroom, newer carpets, washer and dryer. Bonus room on 3rd floor for extra living space. Close to transportation and bike path.
Results within 1 mile of Northfield
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Heathercroft
15 Heather Croft, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 Heathercroft in Atlantic County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
No pets allowed. Available 08/01/2020. Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting. Rear deck provides a private get away with wooded view.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
727 Black Horse Pike
727 Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$890
Beautiful 1 bedroom - 1 bath townhouse style END UNIT condo!!! Very convenient to almost everything. Very close to bus stop. Subject to approval. Tenant responsible for security deposit and utilities. We have more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Heather Croft
214 Heather Croft, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental in Heather Croft Condominiums! Second floor unit features a spacious living room with fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar! Two nicely sized bedrooms and two outdoor decks! Convenient location near shopping,
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Waterfront District
44 E FLORAL AVENUE
44 East Floral Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME 4 BLOCKS FROM NORTHFIELD ON A LARGE PRIVATE CORNER HOMESITE FACING PRIVATE WOODS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
562 London Court II Ct
562 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1027 sqft
Very nice unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second story end unit with washer/dryer and 2 balconies in the popular London Court II development of Egg Harbor Twp on the border of Northfield. High cathedral ceilings and carpeting throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
13 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
6223 Ventnor Ave
6223 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
Nothing else like it on the market. Bi-level apartment with 2 master suites, 1 on each floor. Perfect set up for roommates. Off-street parking, storage room, and washer/dryer. Awesome space! Tons of closet space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199 YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Longport
1600 Atlantic Ave
1600 Atlantic Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Fantastic beach block condo! Located on the 1st floor of a 2 story building, this lovely unit overlooks the pool. Situated between 16th & 17th Avenues, this Ocean Bay Condominium is an over-sized unit with an open floor plan.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
309 Sassafras Run
309 Sassafras Run, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath, 3rd floor unit with full size washers & dryers, built-in gas fireplace, storage, wine racks, and more. Conveniently located near bus route and next to CVS, and close to Wawa, Dunkin Dounuts, gas station, and schools.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
2576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9707 Pacific Ave in Margate City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
845 Stanton Place 3
845 Stenton Place, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Ocean City One Block from ocean - Property Id: 302395 3 bedroom, 2 bath, full kitchen, open family room, balcony with partial ocean view, 10 houses from the beach! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairways
81 W Laurel Dr
81 West Laurel Drive, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
This is an adorable 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch home in the Fairways in Somers Point. Hardwood Floors through much of the home, Tile in Kitchen and Dining Room. 3rd bedroom currently used as TV room/Office.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Northfield area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northfield from include Philadelphia, Toms River, Camden, Marlton, and Cherry Hill Mall.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJ
Collingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJWoodbury, NJLinwood, NJPleasantville, NJAbsecon, NJMargate City, NJVentnor City, NJOcean City, NJ