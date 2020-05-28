All apartments in Asbury Park
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:45 AM

1213 4th Avenue

1213 Fourth Avenue · (848) 448-6302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1213 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests. Central AC, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, dining room and living room. Updated and clean home with washer/dryer/dishwasher/SS appliances. Huge backyard for summer BBQs. Home will be fully furnished. June $7000, July RENTED, August $9000. $25,000 for MDW-LDW. Available for Memorial Day Weekend as well. Plenty of room for parking! No smoking, pets considered on a case by case basis. Not available for weekly rental. Basement with laundry. June $7000, July No smoking, pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 4th Avenue have any available units?
1213 4th Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1213 4th Avenue have?
Some of 1213 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1213 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1213 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1213 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1213 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1213 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1213 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1213 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1213 4th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
