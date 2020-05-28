1213 4th Avenue

Amenities
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests. Central AC, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, dining room and living room. Updated and clean home with washer/dryer/dishwasher/SS appliances. Huge backyard for summer BBQs. Home will be fully furnished. June $7000, July RENTED, August $9000. $25,000 for MDW-LDW. Available for Memorial Day Weekend as well. Plenty of room for parking! No smoking, pets considered on a case by case basis. Not available for weekly rental. Basement with laundry.