All apartments in Asbury Park
Find more places like 1016 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Asbury Park, NJ
/
1016 5th Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:11 PM

1016 5th Avenue

1016 Fifth Avenue · (732) 897-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Asbury Park
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 SUMMER · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home. Luxury details abound in this open floor plan with a cook's eat-in kitchen, granite c/t, s/s appliances, central AC, w/d, large back deck w/ grill, wrap around porch, off-street parking for 2. Dogs up to 40 lbs considered. 2 beach badges. Sleeps 6 w/ Memory foam king sized bed in master suite, full bed in bedroom #2, plus comfortable queen pull out. Short walk to AP beach, boardwalk, restaurants, shops, breweries, coffee, bakery, etc. Available August 10- August 31 for $4K. Cleaning fee - $150/Pet fee-$150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 5th Avenue have any available units?
1016 5th Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1016 5th Avenue have?
Some of 1016 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1016 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1016 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1016 5th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1016 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1016 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1016 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1016 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1016 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1016 5th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Asbury Park 1 BedroomsAsbury Park 2 Bedrooms
Asbury Park Apartments with PoolAsbury Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Asbury Park Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJLynbrook, NYHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NY
Wanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity