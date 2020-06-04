1016 5th Avenue

Amenities

AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home. Luxury details abound in this open floor plan with a cook's eat-in kitchen, granite c/t, s/s appliances, central AC, w/d, large back deck w/ grill, wrap around porch, off-street parking for 2. Dogs up to 40 lbs considered. 2 beach badges. Sleeps 6 w/ Memory foam king sized bed in master suite, full bed in bedroom #2, plus comfortable queen pull out. Short walk to AP beach, boardwalk, restaurants, shops, breweries, coffee, bakery, etc. Available August 10- August 31 for $4K. Cleaning fee - $150/Pet fee-$150