3 bedroom apartments
127 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Absecon, NJ
1 Unit Available
26 E Church Street
26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets.
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
Atlantic City Estates
1 Unit Available
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
Results within 1 mile of Absecon
1 Unit Available
157 Dunlin Ln
157 Dunlin Ln, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 sqft
Beautifully- appointed 2 story townhome with view of Lake's Bay; breathtaking sunsets! Upgrades throughout including stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, maple cabinets.
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 5 miles of Absecon
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 7/15/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3407 Ventnor Ave
3407 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATIONS! LOCATIONS! Here it is...beach area, yearly rental. Well maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd fl available June 15, 2020. This unit offers a sun room and washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace does not work.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
10 S Lafayette Ave
10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
103 N Rosborough Ave
103 South Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1138 sqft
Cozy and clean rancher on a lovely, wide street only 3 blocks to Ventnor's beautiful beach and boardwalk. This home has a covered front porch, bright and cheery sunroom, formal dining room and one of the 3 bedrooms has a shower bath.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July 1, 2020-September 7, 2020.
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4413 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ
CUSTOM BRIGANTINE RENTAL! Yearly, Full Summer, Monthly or Weekly dates are available in this custom 5 bedroom bay-front home with 2 master bedrooms - one master is located on the main floor.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
100 S Richards Ave
100 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
1 N New Haven Ave
1 North New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Large 3 bedroom with sun room & private back deck in great condition. Back yard with use of BBQ and storage for beach chairs & bikes. 2nd floor unit. Less than two blocks to the beach & boards. Walk to stores & restaurants. WIFI is included in rent.
Duck Town
1 Unit Available
4 N Mississippi Ave
4 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Center City Arts/Tourism District. Across street Bass Pro Shop & Walk Outlets. Second floor three bedroom with sundeck & patio. Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Boardwalk Hall & transportation. Long season!
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S New Haven Ave
11 South New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
ONLY AVAILABLE JUNE 27TH - JULY 4TH 2020. Beautiful, Stately south Side Home Steps to Beach with in Ground Pool & Covered Porch. Your family and friends will love the town of Ventnor.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
13 S Knight
13 S Knight Ave, Margate City, NJ
Spend August in luxury in an immaculate home just a block from the beach. This home has everything you would ever want, plus it is located central to all of Margate's great attractions.
