3 bedroom apartments
142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Somers Point, NJ
Fairways
1 Unit Available
20 Dartmouth Rd Dr
20 Dartmouth Road, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Yearly rental available immediately. Spacious corner single family home with 3 bedrooms + den, 1.5 bath, 1 car attached garage and large yard. Gas heat, central air, ready to move in! 1.5 month security and first month rent. No pets.
Kennedy Park
1 Unit Available
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.
New York Avenue
1 Unit Available
582 2nd Street
582 2nd Street, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Somers Point Single Family Home. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath. 1st Floor Master. This home has been completely remodeled over the last year. It is all new and ready for the right tenant. Everythings new! You're going to love this home.
Fairways
1 Unit Available
911 W New York Ave
911 West New York Avenue, Somers Point, NJ
This newly renovated home shows well. Gourmet island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and tile floors. Bright living room with oversized bay window. Refinished hardwood floors in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room
1 Unit Available
1 Broadmoor Dr
1 Broadmor Court, Atlantic County, NJ
Bring the family and friends! Large family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enormous fenced yard is perfect for the family. 4/5 huge bedrooms (5th bedroom could be used as a playroom). Master suite boasts a walk-in closet, bath, & dressing area.
1 Unit Available
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
1 Unit Available
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
1 Unit Available
400 Jonathon Ct
400 Jonathon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice 3BD 1.5 BA multi level townhome that backs up to the woods for privacy. Nice open floor plan with large EIK which leads into the living room. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
242 W Inlet Road
242 West Inlet Road, Ocean City, NJ
Gardens single family home available for rent through July and August. 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath spacious property in a great neighborhood and near fabulous Gardens beaches. Enjoy your own house to relax in this summer. August available for $15,000.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
13 S Knight
13 S Knight Ave, Margate City, NJ
Spend August in luxury in an immaculate home just a block from the beach. This home has everything you would ever want, plus it is located central to all of Margate's great attractions.
1 Unit Available
935 Ocean Ave
935 Ocean Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
One of the biggest units in Ocean Colony, 3 Bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms with renovations throughout. Huge walkout patio with direct access to pool and to the boardwalk. One assigned parking spot. . July - $11,500 and August $11.500. No pets.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
26 S Adams Ave
26 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Beautiful first floor condo has been freshly painted and has a brand new incredible deck .
Margate City
1 Unit Available
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..
Longport
1 Unit Available
4 N Colgate
4 North Colgate Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Location, Location, Location ! Welcome to your Beach Bungalow in the best Port ~ Longport ! Located just 2 blocks and a smig to the beach, steps to Tennis Courts & Beach Headquarters with bath facility and play ground. Great 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
2423 Cedarbridge Road
2423 Cedarbridge Rd, Northfield, NJ
Large, fully renovated Northfield home with 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and two car garage (3,000 sq. ft.). Completely updated. Gorgeous, Huge Island kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.
1 Unit Available
1502 West Ave
1502 West Ave, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
RENTAL PERIOD ( SEPTEMBER THRU MID-MAY $1,200.00 MONTHLY) , or (September thru Mid-June $1,400.
Gold Coast
1 Unit Available
205 E Arlington Ave
205 Arlington Ave, Linwood, NJ
Absolute Custom Construction! Builders own home, one lot from bay (views galore) in heart of Linwood's Gold Coast. Lacks no important pre-requisite for the demanding knowledgeable buyer. Top shelf finishes, floor plan for a large/growing family...
Longport
1 Unit Available
3112 Winchester Ave
3112 Winchester Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Cape Cod in pristine condition, featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, eat in kitchen, central air, spacious front patio. Second floor living area gives way to a huge deck ideal for sunning, grilling, and entertaining.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Look no further prime location located on the south side just 1 block to the beach. Three parking spot and walking distance to all area shops, restaurants and stores. This spacious condo has a open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
