30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Absecon, NJ

16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Absecon
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
750 sqft
Margate City
1 Unit Available
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
1 N New Haven Ave
1 North New Haven Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Large 3 bedroom with sun room & private back deck in great condition. Back yard with use of BBQ and storage for beach chairs & bikes. 2nd floor unit. Less than two blocks to the beach & boards. Walk to stores & restaurants. WIFI is included in rent.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
108 N Richards Ave
108 North Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable weekly rental!! Cape cod with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths!! This great home features an eat-in kitchen, front porch, and a FABULOUS BACKYARD with patio!! Driveway for off-street parking.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
715 N Surrey Ave
715 North Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Yearly Rental available in Ventnor! One bedroom on the first floor, and three bedrooms on the second floor. Tenant is responsible for cutting grass, Landlord will pay only water. All Electric in home.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and

Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
5 W Ocean Dr
5 Ocean Dr W, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
250 sqft
Avail. for Summer Rental at $2000.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
7 N Delavan Ave
7 North Delavan Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family

1 Unit Available
836 E Fishers Creek Road
836 Fishers Creek Rd, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
853 sqft
WELCOME TO HUNTING RUN IN SMITHVILLE. This immaculate 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor condo features a Brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. The washer and dryer are newer.

Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A
9200 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental.

Margate City
1 Unit Available
8808 Amherst Ave
8808 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2328 sqft
August 10th through Labor Day rental. Recently purchase totally redone home in the Parkway section of Margate. This home was taken down to the studs and built like new construction!! Wood floors throughout.

Westside
1 Unit Available
1524 Mediterranean Ave
1524 Mediterranean Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
928 sqft
Bus Transportation right out front to go to Work at all Casinos or work in the City. Enjoy the Beach and Boardwalk. Clean, Fresh new paint, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Kitchen has been remodeled. WASHER AND DRYER TO BE INSTALLED.

Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
3 N Newport Ave
3 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL ONLY 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! First floor unit of a Duplex. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with washer and dryer. Large back yard for cookouts and fun. Will consider pets. Basic Cable, WiFi, Gas, Electric, water and Sewer included in rent.

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
109 North New Jersey Avenue
109 North New Jersey Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
HUGE 5BD / 1BA - 3 Story Home on New Jersey Ave! There are 4 bedrooms on the 2nd & 3rd FLs and 1BD on the 1st FL. The owner has COMPLETELY REDONE EVERYTHING! Brand new kitchen and bath with floor to ceiling tile.
Results within 10 miles of Absecon
Patcong
13 Units Available
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
77 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Patcong
1 Unit Available
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$945
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.

1 Unit Available
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Absecon, NJ

Finding an apartment in Absecon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

