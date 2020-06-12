/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Absecon, NJ
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9010 Atlantic Ave
9010 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available 6/05/2020 through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
1 Unit Available
43 Iroquois Drive
43 Iroquois Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath in Society Hill 2, first floor, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, new vanities. All applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate rental application.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
1 Unit Available
22 Arapaho
22 Arapaho Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Society Hill 3 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condominium. Very nice unit.
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1544 sqft
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on
1 Unit Available
34 Waterview Dr
34 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Adorable condo in Smithville. Walking distance to the Village! Features eat-in kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and sliders to patio.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
30 S Richards Ave
30 South Richards Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Perfect rental for your summer vacation JUST 1 BLOCK TO THE BEACH! This charming 2nd floor unit offers a great living space with an outdoor deck to enjoy those summer breezes.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
513 SEWELL Ave
513 Sewell Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor 2 bedroom 2 baths unit of a duplex. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with Whirlpool tub, walk-in closet in a master bedroom. It has central HVAC system. Gas heat.
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
716 Wabash Ave Ave
716 Wabash Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Upgraded first floor 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit in great location. Unit has washer/dryer and parking. Tenant pays separate utilities. AVAILABLE SECTION 8 RENTAL.
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1490 sqft
OCEAN FRONT SUMMER RENTAL AT THE CLOISTERS BUILDING 4.Here is the perfect summer rental in a wonderful oceanfront complex! Minimal rental is one month: August $6000 or September for $4000. So much to love in this condo with ocean views...
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Victoria Ave
101 South Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique beach block yearly rental opportunity! Spacious, bright and light second floor (walk up) apartment, with 2 spacious bedrooms both with it's own full bathrooms, big closet spaces, spacious living room and big windows! Fantastic location at
1 Unit Available
166 Colonial Ct Ct
166 Colonial Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 166 Colonial Ct Ct in Atlantic County. View photos, descriptions and more!
