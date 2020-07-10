/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM
107 Apartments for rent in Absecon, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
1 of 17
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic City Estates
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE!
Results within 1 mile of Absecon
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Mount Pleasant
210 MALLARD LANE
210 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2,400 SQ FT LUXURY TOWNHOUSE AT BAYPORT ON LAKE'S BAY HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPGRADED WITH EVERY AMENITY! 3 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 3.
Results within 5 miles of Absecon
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
18 N Rosborough Ave
18 South Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Find ~ 3 bedroom rental in Ventnor, less than 2 blocks from the beach.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
41 Iroquois Dr
41 Iroquois Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
2bd/2bth Updated condo in Galloway's Society Hill 2. Freshly painted, Pergo flooring, & tiled counters in kitchen. Large laundry room with W/D. Unit has separate storage closet and private deck. Association rules does not allow dogs.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3201 Atlantic Ave
3201 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Wonderful location, renovated building. This 2 story building has an elevator, washer/dryer on the first level. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. It has an open living area with kitchen and living room in one area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
34 shipmaster
34 Shipmaster Drive, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath upstairs condo. Open livingroom and kitchen. Owner painted and is doing some more work in unit. This Southend duplex on a nice quiet street on Shipmaster. Absolutely, no pets. Nice big back yard and easy to access.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
49 Ocean Dr
49 Ocean Drive West, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
Spend your summer at the shore in this truly amazing beach block home on the south end with inlet, AC Skyline and ocean views. Turn the air on or leave it off the ocean breezes will melt way all the anxiety of life.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
421 N Lafayette Ave
421 N Lafayette Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
Available to July & Aug . Flexible Dates , Weeks, Prices. Beautifully furnished first floor sprawling condo, just like staying in a house, fenced back yard, plenty of quiet and private outdoor space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
AUGUST 1- LABOR DAY! Beachblock seashore home located at the south end of Ventnor (four blocks from Margate) and just steps to the beach and boardwalk! Boasting a traditional design and wonderful ocean views!!! One of the highest elevations on
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
108 N Harvard Ave
108 North Harvard Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
SUMMER RENTAL NEAR THE BEACH, BAY, AND ST.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
9 N Weymouth Ave
9 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Available Immediately! Spend your summer at the shore, just 2 blocks to the Beach & Boardwalk, this home sits on a one way street lined with trees, within walking distance to Ventnor's North beach section & dining.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
102 S Jackson Ave
102 Jackson Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
LOVELY BEACHBLOCK LOCATION WITH OCEAN VIEWS!! This 3rd floor unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Spacious new and updated kitchen along with an open living room layout. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS YEARLY RENTAL!!
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
8102 Marshall Ave
8102 Marshall Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent SEPTEMBER rental! Step inside to this beautifully decorated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with hardwood floors throughout and tons of upgrades! Bright & airy living room leads to dining room that makes entertaining a breeze! GORGEOUS NEW
Similar Pages
Absecon 1 BedroomsAbsecon 2 BedroomsAbsecon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbsecon 3 BedroomsAbsecon Apartments with Balcony
Absecon Apartments with GymAbsecon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAbsecon Apartments with ParkingAbsecon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJ