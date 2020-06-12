/
3 bedroom apartments
169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine
1307 Ocean Ave
1307 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more.
Brigantine
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4413 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ
CUSTOM BRIGANTINE RENTAL! Yearly, Full Summer, Monthly or Weekly dates are available in this custom 5 bedroom bay-front home with 2 master bedrooms - one master is located on the main floor.
Brigantine
406 31st S Street
406 31st Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Location, Location, Location ! Direct Ocean Front Classic Beach House is available for you and your family to make Beach Memories ! This home has 3 bedrooms on the main upper level - Master Bedroom has a Queen bed, 2nd bedroom with a full and 3rd
Brigantine
5 W Ocean Dr
5 Ocean Dr W, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avail. for Summer Rental at $2000.
Brigantine
34 shipmaster
34 Shipmaster Drive, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath upstairs condo. Open livingroom and kitchen. Owner painted and is doing some more work in unit. This Southend duplex on a nice quiet street on Shipmaster. Absolutely, no pets. Nice big back yard and easy to access.
Brigantine
215 S 4th Street
215 4th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Immaculate upgraded 4000sq ft home just steps to the beautiful beach with ocean views! This custom built luxurious 3 story home features 4 Large bedrooms each with it's own private bath.
Brigantine
332 35th St S
332 35th St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beach Block Summer Weekly Rental! You can't get much closer to the beach than this! All 3 bedrooms have their own private bathroom! Tenants are responsible to bring their own linens. Beach badges will be provided. Call today to reserve your vacation!
530 W Shore Dr Dr
530 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
Bring your boat to Brigantine's magnificent, 5BR, 5.2BA Mediterranean bayfront home. Enjoy the AC skyline from the dock, or private pool.
Brigantine
212 Vernon Place B
212 Vernon Place, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Ocean Views and steps to the beach. This beautiful condo has been totally remodeled. Ocean Views from Newly Renovated 3 bedroom plus an 8 X 12 low area perfect as a child's playroom or sleeping quarters.
Brigantine
242 9th St S
242 9th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beach Bungalow - 9th Street South so close to all stores, Wawa, 1.5 blocks to beach. Perfect location to spend the summers and enjoy the beach and bay. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, nice size back yard.
Brigantine
311 41st Street
311 41st St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom condo steps to the Beach in Meticulous condition. Features include eat in kitchen, Two full baths including Master Bedroom with full bath.
Brigantine
333 38th Street
333 38th St S, Brigantine, NJ
Beach Block Townhome - 3 Story with Elevator. Shows beautifully with hardwood floors with nice open layout with kitchen and livingroom area. Boasts fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with a large island. 5 bedrooms - 2 on first floor with queen beds.
Brigantine
5216 Ocean Dr
5216 Ocean Drive South, Brigantine, NJ
This is the summer rental of your dreams! Amazing sunsets, stunning ocean & AC skyline views can be yours as you relax in this oceanfront home after a fun day at the beach! There is room for everyone with 5 bedrooms, 4.
Brigantine
208 S 2nd Street
208 2nd St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Levels of Luxury just steps to the Brigantine beach! 6 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 family rooms, open floor plan, 2nd floor living, multiple decks to enjoy the views & ocean breezes & more! Your dream beach vacation awaits! Features solid wood
Brigantine
200 24th Street South
200 24th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
2020 Summer Rental! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms located half block to the ball park. short walk to the Beach and Bay. Open floor plan tastefully decorated and well maintained. 2 living rooms, closed in front porch, large kitchen and dining room.
612 W Shore Dr Dr
612 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine
2201 Ocean
2201 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
Term for lease is Memorial Day week, May 23rd to Aug 1st: Steps To The Beach, Front and Center A-Zone...A must see Brigantine fortress for rent situated at truly one of the very best locations on the Island.
Brigantine
339 S 13th Street
339 13th St S, Brigantine, NJ
Luxurious and Stunning! This One of Kind Home is just steps to the Beautiful Brigantine Beach.
Brigantine
208 N 12th Street
208 12th St N, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2000 sqft
BEACH BLOCK.... direct ocean views from all decks....roof top deck...........3 level, 3 beds, 3 full bath....fenced yard...outside shower....meticulous condition never before rented.....
Brigantine
205 N 13 Street
205 13th St N, Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine
213 S 3rd st Street
213 3rd St S, Brigantine, NJ
Beach block in Brigantine with 3 stories, 3300 sq ft., 4 bedroom and 4 full bathrooms; enough for the entire family with plenty of entertainment space.
Brigantine
204 Roosevelt Blvd
204 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ
3 story BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED townhome with elevator. WALK TO BEACH - Ocean views. Garage, parking for 4 cars total. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Stainless and granite kitchen. Coffeemaker, toaster, toaster oven, TV
Brigantine
1101 E Shore Dr
1101 E Shore Dr, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bay front weekly summer rental!
Brigantine
217 Quay Blvd
217 Quay Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
Beautiful Beach Block condo for Weekly Rental - 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Baths and 1 Half Bath , North End - Ocean views , Directly across from beautiful beaches & Sea Wall , few blocks to Pirates Den restaurant, 4 bikes available to use , Elevator, Washer
