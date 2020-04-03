1 N Victoria Ave

Amenities

AUGUST SUMMER RENTAL - Beautiful New Construction 2 Blocks to Beach and 1 Block to Bay on lovely street near the new movie theater, wawa, restaurants and shops! Spacious, open and gorgeous, this condo includes so many features that are too long to list but includes designer furniture and the best that new construction offers including your own washer/dryer, a one car garage with driveway parking, gourmet modern kitchen and baths and great porches for enjoying the summer breezes! Master Bedroom features King Bed & gorgeous bath, other bedrooms are Queen Beds. Come experience the best of the Jersey Shore in a nice neighborhood for the month of August. Please call for more details.