Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:30 PM

1 N Victoria Ave

1 North Victoria Avenue · (609) 501-3211
Location

1 North Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
new construction
AUGUST SUMMER RENTAL - Beautiful New Construction 2 Blocks to Beach and 1 Block to Bay on lovely street near the new movie theater, wawa, restaurants and shops! Spacious, open and gorgeous, this condo includes so many features that are too long to list but includes designer furniture and the best that new construction offers including your own washer/dryer, a one car garage with driveway parking, gourmet modern kitchen and baths and great porches for enjoying the summer breezes! Master Bedroom features King Bed & gorgeous bath, other bedrooms are Queen Beds. Come experience the best of the Jersey Shore in a nice neighborhood for the month of August. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 N Victoria Ave have any available units?
1 N Victoria Ave has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 N Victoria Ave have?
Some of 1 N Victoria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 N Victoria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1 N Victoria Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 N Victoria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1 N Victoria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 1 N Victoria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1 N Victoria Ave does offer parking.
Does 1 N Victoria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 N Victoria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 N Victoria Ave have a pool?
No, 1 N Victoria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1 N Victoria Ave have accessible units?
No, 1 N Victoria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1 N Victoria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 N Victoria Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 N Victoria Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 N Victoria Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
