3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:05 PM
158 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Smithville, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 7/15/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
50 E Mockingbird Way
50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
300 Dennis Drive
300 Dennis Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom, 1 bath, great condition, split level, huge family room downstairs, large lot, minutes from Stockton College. All applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate application process.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
26 E Church Street
26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
404 Nectar Avenue
404 South Nectar Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
COLLEGE RENTAL, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms, newer appliances, washer and dryer, deck, minutes from Stockton University, parking pad with plenty of room, lawn care included in rent.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Atlantic City Estates
1 Unit Available
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
706 CHANESE LANE
706 East Chanese Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
REMODELED 5 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH ONE LEVEL HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND BASEMENT.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Pomona
1 Unit Available
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
70 Martin L King Dr 11
70 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 296204 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of sunlight *Spacious and airy *Tiles in bathroom Leasing: *No
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3407 Ventnor Ave
3407 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATIONS! LOCATIONS! Here it is...beach area, yearly rental. Well maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd fl available June 15, 2020. This unit offers a sun room and washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace does not work.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
10 S Lafayette Ave
10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1307 Ocean Ave
1307 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
117 N Clarendon Ave
117 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
Charming Cape Cod house just 3 blocks from the beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is spacious and ready for the perfect shore getaway. Located a short distance from the market, Starbucks, and some local hot spots.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
103 N Rosborough Ave
103 South Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1138 sqft
Cozy and clean rancher on a lovely, wide street only 3 blocks to Ventnor's beautiful beach and boardwalk. This home has a covered front porch, bright and cheery sunroom, formal dining room and one of the 3 bedrooms has a shower bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July 1, 2020-September 7, 2020.
