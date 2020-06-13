/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
28 Furnished Apartments for rent in Absecon, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, updated, 1st floor unit that is tastefully furnished. Tenant pays cable and electric. Porch faces the pool! Parking. $6000.00 is for the end of June & all of July . August is also available through Labor day.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9609 Ventnor Ave
9609 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor 1 bedroom furnished condo! Great location! Beach and Boardwalk 2 blocks away. Coin op laundry. 1 car parking spot. Shopping near and transportation. A must see!
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5103 Winchester Ave
5103 Winchester Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
AMAZING BAY FRONT AUG 1st THRU LABOR DAY RENTAL NEWLY RENOVATED!! The perfect way to spend your summer is at this wonderful home just two blocks to the beach!! This 3-story home features new flooring throughout, gorgeous new kitchen, two new
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
5 S Newport Ave
5 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 OR WINTER RENTAL NOW! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath FURNISHED apartment is just a short walk (one and a half blocks) to the gorgeous Ventnor Beaches! Enjoy all the fun this area has to offer, just outside of your own apartment!
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9700 Winchester
9700 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished, 1st floor corner unit only 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Spacious open floor plan with living, bright and sunny dining and kitchen areas. Three large bedrooms with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. W/d in unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
126 N New Hampshire Ave
126 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs,
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
108 S Montpelier Ave
108 South Montpelier Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$850
264 sqft
Beachfront/Boardwalk-front building. Corner unit beautifully renovated and tastefully furnished with new 96" sleeper sofa and 78" TV. Elevator and parking for 1 car. Walk to casinos and restaurants. Beautiful beach at your door step.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
208 N Suffolk Ave
208 North Suffolk Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1080 sqft
ADORABLE RENTAL!! This fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 Full bath, Cape Cod home, has just been FULLY renovated.. Highlights include open living room and Kitchen concept, LARGE back porch and detached garage/storage.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
307 Atlantic Ave
307 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly renovated top floor apartment, Nice size rooms, gas cooking, brand new appliances, never before lived in. Close to the Beach & Boardwalk, Absecon Lighthouse and Historic Gardners Basin.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
1 S Hillside Ave
1 South Hillside Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Stately Ventnor home close to beach. Hardwood floors throughout. Partially furnished.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
24 S Coolidge Ave
24 South Coolidge Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
750 sqft
Available for Full Summer 2020 at $19,500 and also available for a yearly rental at $1,500 per month. This bright and spacious 2nd floor apartment is 2 blocks from the beach and has its own private entrance.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
608 First Street
608 1st Street, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
* * FULL SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE * * Bright & Sunny First Floor Summer Property! Walk to the beach, boards, donuts, and Asbury Ave shopping from this lovely beach home. WILL BE FURNISHED! Covered from porch with minimal steps. Pets considered.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Coolidge Dr
804 Coolidge Road, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Cute, cozy and clean 2nd floor unit available for the Summer season.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
109 Putnam Pl
109 Putnam Place, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This cozy yearly rental is the front unit of a rancher style duplex and available July 1st. Adorable furnished unit has gas heat ,central air, and hardwood floors. Ref and credit check required
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4401 Ocean Ave
4401 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1431 sqft
Yearly furnished rental in oceanfront complex with elevator. Beautiful with Open floor plan and 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.Unit located on the 2nd floor, but is one story. Excellent credit , references and work history required.
