3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:05 PM
168 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ
Chelsea
3407 Ventnor Ave
3407 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
LOCATIONS! LOCATIONS! Here it is...beach area, yearly rental. Well maintain 3 bedroom 2 bath 2nd fl available June 15, 2020. This unit offers a sun room and washer/dryer in unit. Fireplace does not work.
Duck Town
4 N Mississippi Ave
4 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Center City Arts/Tourism District. Across street Bass Pro Shop & Walk Outlets. Second floor three bedroom with sundeck & patio. Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Boardwalk Hall & transportation. Long season!
Lower Chelsea
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.
Uptown Atlantic City
5 Schooner Ct
5 Schooner Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1258 sqft
Turn-key Rental, Available immediately. Fantastic Large Townhome, located in the historic Gardners Basin. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2.
Lower Chelsea
4012 Ventnor Ave
4012 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three Bedroom apartment in Chelsea shopping area and very close to the school on Ventnor Ave. Heat and hot water included in rent. The apartment was just painted this is a very nice apartment.
Uptown Atlantic City
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..
Chelsea
126 N Texas Ave
126 North Texas Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Stunning apartment totally redone 4 bed rooms 2 full bath ,Jacuzzi , new flooring new kitchen, freshly painted, new thankless water heating -Gas heat. very bright apartment , extra large master bedroom. do not miss this opportunity.
Monroe Park
2021 Blaine Ave
2021 Blaine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
This colonial style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms on a HUGE LOT!! Perfect mix of character and modern touches throughout the whole home. Brand new flooring through out the whole property! Property is a must see. Subsidy Accepted
Uptown Atlantic City
126 N New Hampshire Ave
126 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs,
Uptown Atlantic City
5 Windjammer Ct
5 Windjammer Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Newly renovated interior unit in Harboure Point.
Downtown Atlantic City
43 N Virginia
43 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is located close to everything in Atlantic City. Four+ bedrooms and two bath home with large front porch. Security deposit is $1792 and rent is $1195 a month. No pets.
Uptown Atlantic City
46 North Connecticut Avenue - 204
46 N Connecticut Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
This is a 4 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment on the second floor within a complex. There is a coin-operated laundy room located on the first floor. The kitchen and dining room are very spacious.
Monroe Park
2009 Caspian Ave
2009 Caspian Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3br 1.5 Bath in great condition!!Very clean and updated! Large living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen, nice size bedrooms, utility room, powder room, freshly painted, new floors, front porch, small yard, quiet neighborhood and more.
Chelsea
2917 Sunset Ave
2917 Sunset Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Adorable, renovated, two-story home on the gorgeous OPEN BAY!! Complete with hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen ft granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, counter seating plus dining room, spacious living room and bonus room that leads
Lower Chelsea
4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009
4800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$34,000
This fabulous DIRECT OCEAN FRONT CORNER unit located in the beachfront Vassar Square condominiums is the perfect place to spend your summer! The open layout is accented with hardwood and tile floors plus floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic
Westside
222 Chalfonte Ave
222 Chalfonte Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
One designated parking spot, street parking available, non smoking only. Comes with Microwave & Dishwasher.
Monroe Park
1817 Marmora Ave
1817 Marmora Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1387 sqft
Spacious two story 3 bedroom townhome for rent! Recently renovated with all new laminate wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and freshly painted. Home has washer and dryer, garage, and large backyard! Conveniently located near Rt 30 and MLK School.
Lower Chelsea
3813 Atlantic Ave
3813 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3150 sqft
Spacious, Luxurious NY Style Artist Loft 1 block from beach & boardwalk with amazing skylights & floor to ceiling, wall to wall windows with Stunning Ocean Views in desirable Lower Chelsea neighborhood.
Westside
1524 Mediterranean Ave
1524 Mediterranean Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
928 sqft
Bus Transportation right out front to go to Work at all Casinos or work in the City. Enjoy the Beach and Boardwalk. Clean, Fresh new paint, 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Kitchen has been remodeled. WASHER AND DRYER TO BE INSTALLED.
Lower Chelsea
4116 Ventnor Ave
4116 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Greatest location in town, cross the street from Richmond School and couple block from the Stuckton University. Apartment totally remodeled now. New Beautiful Kitchen, all new appliances , new W/D.
Monroe Park
614 N Ohio Ave
614 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 614 N Ohio Ave in Atlantic City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Uptown Atlantic City
116 Sunrise Ave
116 Sunrise Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1972 sqft
BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY IN LOVELY ATLANTIC CITY COMMUNITY! Just steps from the beach and great restaurants! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, great open floor plan, custom crown molding throughout, and plenty of
Lower Chelsea
11 Chelsea Ct
11 Chelsea Ct, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2115 sqft
Yearly Rental - DIRECT BAY FRONT 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in desirable Chelsea View boasts beautiful direct bay views, and an in-ground pool! Stunning bay sunsets from the spacious living area or decks.
Monroe Park
512 North Indiana Avenue - #2
512 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
The entire home was recently remodeled! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main part of the apartment and nice tiled floors throughout the hallways, dining, and kitchen.
