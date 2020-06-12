/
3 bedroom apartments
113 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Longport, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Longport
4 N Colgate
4 North Colgate Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Location, Location, Location ! Welcome to your Beach Bungalow in the best Port ~ Longport ! Located just 2 blocks and a smig to the beach, steps to Tennis Courts & Beach Headquarters with bath facility and play ground. Great 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Longport
3112 Winchester Ave
3112 Winchester Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Cape Cod in pristine condition, featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, eat in kitchen, central air, spacious front patio. Second floor living area gives way to a huge deck ideal for sunning, grilling, and entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Longport
3216 Pacific Ave
3216 Pacific Avenue, Longport, NJ
SEPTEMBER 10 THRU OCTOBER 10!! Renovated five bedroom, two full bath beauty just one block from the BEACH! Featuring NEW flooring, appliances, furniture, washer/dryer, patio furniture, and MORE!! Large fenced in yard perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Longport
3107 Atlantic Ave
3107 Atlantic Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Direct ocean view and steps to the beach. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Brand new sofa. Great patio deck off of living room for outdoor enjoyment. Outdoor shower, washer/dryer/ central air.
Last updated May 27 at 07:22pm
Longport
3021 Devon Ave Ave
3021 Devon Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Awesome Beach Cottage 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Great space indoors and out with cozy front porch and rear yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Longport
2304 Atlantic Ave
2304 Atlantic Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
GREAT LOCATION in LONGPORT for the WINTER! This old world charm house from the 1920's featuring hardwood floors throughout is spacious and sunny with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the first floor. Sleeps 6 comfortably.
Results within 1 mile of Longport
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
12 N Nassau Ave
12 North Nassau Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,500
Beautiful parkway section home featuring 3 BDs plus a bonus room and 2.5 BA's. Wide open layout with an eat in kitchen as well as a dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
220 N Decatur Ave
220 North Decatur Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
Need to shake the winter blues away... Look no further.. Step into this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the heart of Margate Bay District..
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
9707 Pacific Ave
9707 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
Look no further prime location located on the south side just 1 block to the beach. Three parking spot and walking distance to all area shops, restaurants and stores. This spacious condo has a open floor plan which is perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
105 N Madison
105 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Attached single family full summer rental located just a few blocks for the beach,. 3 bedroom 2bath room clean single family home. Washer and dryer all the amenities needed. Big yard. .
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
9700 Winchester
9700 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully furnished, 1st floor corner unit only 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Spacious open floor plan with living, bright and sunny dining and kitchen areas. Three large bedrooms with hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. W/d in unit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
34 Seaview Dr
34 Seaview Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
Bayfront living at its absolute best! This gorgeous, newly renovated home has 5 bedrooms and 3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
121 N Adams Ave. Unit A
121 North Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of Margate's Marina district is just 2 blocks to all the hotspots on Ventnor Ave. Coffee, bagels, ice cream and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
9400 Ventnor Ave Ave
9400 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Only 1.5 blocks to the beach however close to all businesses such as CVS, Wawa and restaurants. Top floor unit with an ocean view balconyand 3 full parking spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
8808 Amherst Ave
8808 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, NJ
August 10th through Labor Day rental. Recently purchase totally redone home in the Parkway section of Margate. This home was taken down to the studs and built like new construction!! Wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
9513 Beach Ave
9513 Beach Ave, Margate City, NJ
Spectacular opportunity to live directly ocean front in a Malibu style town home! This home features stunning views, massive master suite, soaring ceilings, elevator, huge kitchen, and a 2.5 car garage! Live in luxury!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
9220 ATLANTIC #306
9220 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$65,000
1340 sqft
FULL SEASON RENTAL! Ocean view from this immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the 3rd floor of this fabulous oceanfront building that is close to shopping, WaWa, hi-end restaurants and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
110 Hospitality Dr
110 Hospitality Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
Welcome to Seaview Harbor a WATERFRONT community/marina. Available for yearly($6,500) or full summer 2020 rental ($75K)(July 25K- Aug 25K) Gorgeous Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Bay Views.
Results within 5 miles of Longport
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Margate City
409 N Clermont Ave
409 North Clermont Avenue, Margate City, NJ
THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR JULY this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ventnor City
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lower Chelsea
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ventnor City
10 S Lafayette Ave
10 South Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Absolutely beautiful home two blocks from the beach. Two upper level porches with automatic retractable awnings, a lovely patio out back on ground level with an outside shower.
