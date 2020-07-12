114 Apartments for rent in Absecon, NJ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
252 MALLARD LANE
252 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 5 miles of Absecon
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Atlantic City
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
408 N Clarendon
408 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3 week rental from 8/15/20 to 9/5/20 Summer rental for the whole family to enjoy. This Large home is located on a quiet street with lots of privacy and large yard for the kids to play.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant
610 London Ct II Ct
610 Linden Ave, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great condo with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. sliding door off living room to porch. Garage, condo has pool. tenant must fill out a background check and credit check. provide financials

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
20 N Baltimore Ave
20 North Baltimore Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Great Summer Rental.. Three blocks to Beach. Walk Everywhere. Will be fully supplied with all Kitchen Items. Living Room, Dining Room Eat in Kitchen. Owner will furnish with what tenants need within reason.. July $6,000 August to Labor Day $6,000..

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe Park
1054 N Ohio Ave
1054 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice and well kept 3 bedroom 2-stry house located just a block away from Dr. MLK Jr School Complex. This home features a nice sized living room, dining area and detached garage for extra storage. Call and schedule your appointment today.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
22 S South Baton Rouge Ave
22 S Baton Rouge Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
JULY RENTAL!!! AVAILABLE STARTING JULY 13TH-JULY 31ST.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Atlantic City
126 Madison Ave
126 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
JULY BEACHBLOCK RENTAL!! Recently updated two story home across the street from Waterfront Park!! Three bedrooms, 3 baths features new laminate flooring, open living room and dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen and amazing 360 views from the third

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5515 Suffolk Ct
5515 Suffolk Ct, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Welcome to the DREAM BAY!! A well maintained like new YEARLY RENTAL. Featuring a two bedroom, one bath, washer & dryer, and dinning room area. In a great location close to public transportation, ACME, Ventnor Fire house, and MORE!! Parking available.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5901 Ventnor Ave
5901 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,300
WOW!! AMAZING YEARLY RENTAL FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY & JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH!! COMPLETELY RENOVATED & GORGEOUS!! This 3-story home located in the desirable St.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7701 Atlantic Ave
7701 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS Manhattan style designer condo just steps from the beach, great restaurants and shopping! This RENOVATED condo is very high style and features a spacious living room, dining room & full modern kitchen with 2 master baths located on

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
101 S Plaza Place
101 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Live in luxury at the shore! Welcome home to the Plaza located on the boardwalk just a short distance to having your toes in the sand or relaxing poolside. Enjoy all of the amenities the Plaza has to offer...

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
29 N Hanover Ave
29 North Hanover Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
Available August 9 thru labor day. Come enjoy this gorgeous home 2 1/2 blocks from the beach. So much space to entertain your friends and family. This home has 4 bedrooms with one being a bunk room that both kids and adults will love.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
3 E Gilmar Cir
3 East Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
GREAT SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 1ST THRU SEPT 7TH!! This three bedroom rancher features two remodeled bathrooms, large living room with wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room! Laundry room w/ washer and dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
204 N Clarendon Ave
204 North Clarendon Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Adorable August Rental.. August 1, 2020 till September 7, 2020..Freshly Painted with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great location. Front Porch. Main Bedroom has Master bath. 3 & 4th Bedroom Upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Absecon, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Absecon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

