/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:31 PM
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Absecon, NJ
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
301 W Church St
301 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Property is in excellent condition!! Small two br house on corner lot, with lots of sunshine! Great credit a must, income requirement, and good housekeeping.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
Results within 5 miles of Absecon
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Downtown Atlantic City
10 Units Available
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$955
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Tunis Ave. 1st Floor
66 Tunis Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in desirable location! - First Floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment--Ready for Move in! This spacious apartment located in a great location will be ready for move in June 15, 2020! Call (609) 415-2008 today to schedule a
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
107 S Baton Rouge Ave
107 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This large 2 bedroom garden level apartment 4 homes from the beach that offers all the amenities for a wonder summer vacation. Rental includes all the utilities (Gas, Water, Electric , Basic Cable.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
46 S Windsor Ave
46 South Windsor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
Bright, clean and centrally located in the Lower Chelsea area of Atlantic City. This unit features a living room,eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a washer/ dryer. The Landlord requires good credit, good income, and excellent housekeeping skills.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
210 N Surrey Ave
210 North Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 2 bedroom 1st floor duplex in Great location, Perfect for year-round living. Close to the beach and bay. Easy access to the ball field, park, and playground in Ventnor Heights. Walking distance to Shopping and Public Transportation.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
21 S Baton Rouge Ave
21 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1100 sqft
Great summer rental on a quiet street so close to the beach. this enormous over-sized living room with a sun room provides additional space for over night guests. Great deck space to entertain on those beautiful summer evenings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
914 N Indiana
914 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-detached Rancher. Very clean and updated Granite . each room. Relax on the Front Porch in your Fenced in Yard. Then go in back and set up a Grill and a Pool for the children.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9010 Atlantic Ave
9010 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
5 S Newport Ave
5 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 OR WINTER RENTAL NOW! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath FURNISHED apartment is just a short walk (one and a half blocks) to the gorgeous Ventnor Beaches! Enjoy all the fun this area has to offer, just outside of your own apartment!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available 6/05/2020 through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
Similar Pages
Absecon 1 BedroomsAbsecon 2 BedroomsAbsecon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbsecon 3 BedroomsAbsecon Apartments with Balcony
Absecon Apartments with GymAbsecon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAbsecon Apartments with ParkingAbsecon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJ