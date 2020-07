Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym bbq/grill hot tub

Cottage by the lake w/outdoor hot tub - Property Id: 78296



*GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE*

For a response, you MUST reply with the following info:



1. Dates Needed

2. Occupation

3. Full name and who you will be living with

4. Where do you live now & why moving

5. How is your credit (scores) & criminal history



Cozy cottage by the lake your own personal retreat. located on a private lake development quiet and peaceful remodeled with cathedral knotty pine ceilings energy efficient LED lighting. walk to three private beaches on Baxter Lake enjoy the outdoor hot tub fishing barbecue outdoor picnic table fire pit and lake activities at your door. laundry/dryer unit included! Recently renovated with new electric heating system finished three season porch large open living room, dishwasher another small room suitable as a small bedroom office home gym or walk-in closet. 25 minutes from Portsmouth 10 mins from Dover NH. Can be delivered furnished for additional monthly fee. Flexible lease terms available!



Utilities Not Included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78296

Property Id 78296



(RLNE5888005)