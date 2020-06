Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated townhouse style duplex - Large kitchen with lots of cupboard space and hardwood floors. Separate dining and living room with built ins and hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and huge third level office/craft room. Basement has storage and washer/dryer hook-ups. Two off street parking spaces. No pets. No smoking.