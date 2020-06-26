All apartments in Rockingham County
Rockingham County, NH
9 Pioneer Point
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

9 Pioneer Point

9 Pioneer Road · (603) 863-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH 03870

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the first floor, and a master suite on second floor. Washer/dryer, gas grill, and Internet available.Summer Rates: $1600.00/week; $5500.00/month, Winter Rate: $2200/month.Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax.NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Pioneer Point have any available units?
9 Pioneer Point has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Pioneer Point have?
Some of 9 Pioneer Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Pioneer Point currently offering any rent specials?
9 Pioneer Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Pioneer Point pet-friendly?
No, 9 Pioneer Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockingham County.
Does 9 Pioneer Point offer parking?
No, 9 Pioneer Point does not offer parking.
Does 9 Pioneer Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Pioneer Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Pioneer Point have a pool?
No, 9 Pioneer Point does not have a pool.
Does 9 Pioneer Point have accessible units?
No, 9 Pioneer Point does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Pioneer Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Pioneer Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Pioneer Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Pioneer Point does not have units with air conditioning.
