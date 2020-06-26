9 Pioneer Point

Amenities

SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the first floor, and a master suite on second floor. Washer/dryer, gas grill, and Internet available.Summer Rates: $1600.00/week; $5500.00/month, Winter Rate: $2200/month.Short term rentals are subject to NH Rooms & Meals tax.NH Meals & Rooms Tax License #064991.