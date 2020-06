Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available from July 1st 2020. One Bedroom Studio Apartment on Second floor. Very nice unit, wood floors, good condition, and in the center of Newmarket. Enjoy the renovated and wonderful downtown with lots of restaurants to choose from and a great downtown. Tenant pays for electric. Walk to everything! 48 hour notice for showings. Tenant pays for electric inc. electric heat. NO PETS, Non-Smoking, Credit checks and Professional References Required. 12 month Lease Terms.