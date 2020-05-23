All apartments in Nashua
Find more places like 34 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashua, NH
/
34 Franklin Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

34 Franklin Street

34 Franklin Street · (603) 657-9728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashua
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH 03064
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit LL12 · Avail. now

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
gym
game room
parking
putting green
garage
media room
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many with private decks, additional loft space, fireplaces and beautiful river views. Each apartment offers ample closet space, an elegant granite and stainless steel kitchen, convenient in-unit washer/dryer, and central air. Residents of this beautiful pet-friendly rental community will also enjoy access to an assortment of tastefully appointed on-site amenities including a fully-equipped fitness center, indoor putting green & basketball court, pet washing station, theatre room with cinema-style seating, and community game room. Convenient garage parking and on-site storage is also available! Contact us today for a personal tour of this stunning property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Franklin Street have any available units?
34 Franklin Street has a unit available for $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Franklin Street have?
Some of 34 Franklin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 34 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 34 Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 34 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Franklin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 34 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 34 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Franklin Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 34 Franklin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr
Nashua, NH 03060
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr
Nashua, NH 03063
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr
Nashua, NH 03062
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St
Nashua, NH 03064

Similar Pages

Nashua 1 BedroomsNashua 2 Bedrooms
Nashua Apartments with BalconyNashua Apartments with Parking
Nashua Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MA
Arlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Nashua

Apartments Near Colleges

Rivier UniversityBecker College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity