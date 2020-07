Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Extremely well maintained four bedroom, two and a half bath home in Northfield, NH. This home features a formal dining room, kitchen with center island, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, and so much more. All prospective tenants must go through the application process. Pets are negotiable and at the sole discretion of the owner.