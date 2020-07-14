All apartments in Hooksett
Find more places like Windsor Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hooksett, NH
/
Windsor Terrace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Windsor Terrace

502 West River Road · (603) 323-0119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hooksett
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH 03106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,916

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 005 · Avail. now

$2,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1029 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle. Located at 502 West River Road, Windsor Terrace is a tranquil retreat from the daily hustle but is still well-connected to all local conveniences. Easy access to I-93, which leads straight to downtown Manchester or up to Concord, and mere minutes from Southern New Hampshire University, the University of New Hampshire, and City Hall Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Terrace have any available units?
Windsor Terrace has 2 units available starting at $1,916 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor Terrace have?
Some of Windsor Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Terrace offers parking.
Does Windsor Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windsor Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Terrace has a pool.
Does Windsor Terrace have accessible units?
No, Windsor Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Windsor Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Windsor Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hooksett 2 BedroomsHooksett Apartments with Gym
Hooksett Apartments with ParkingHooksett Apartments with Pool
Hooksett Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NH
Newton, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MAWolfeboro, NH
Dover, NHLynn, MAFranklin, NHPlymouth, NHLaconia, NHDerry, NHExeter, NHConcord, NHPortsmouth, NH

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston CollegeBoston University
Brandeis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity