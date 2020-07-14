Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle. Located at 502 West River Road, Windsor Terrace is a tranquil retreat from the daily hustle but is still well-connected to all local conveniences. Easy access to I-93, which leads straight to downtown Manchester or up to Concord, and mere minutes from Southern New Hampshire University, the University of New Hampshire, and City Hall Plaza.