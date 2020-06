Amenities

First Floor newly renovated Apartment for Rent in Fully Renovated Historic Building! Walking distance to downtown, secured entrance. Appreciate the Welcoming Foyer for you and your Guests of original hardwood stairs, baluster, and stain glass windows. On-site coin operated laundry and storage available. NO off street parking, Free Parking pass from the City. Cat allowed. No dogs, no exceptions. Credit application $25. Available immediately.